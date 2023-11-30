Casino brothers jailed for 7yrs RI in money laundering case

Enamul Haque Enu and Rupon Bhuiyan, well-known as "Casino Brothers" of Old Dhaka, were sentenced to seven years' rigorous imprisonment in a case filed over laundering Tk 5 crore.Judge Md Badrul Alam Bhuiyan of the Dhaka Special Judges' Court-8 delivered the judgement in presence of the two accused.The court, however, acquitted six other accused - Shahidul Haque, Rashidul Haque Bhuiyan, Merajul Haque Shiplu, Joy Gopal Sarkar, Pavel Rahman and Bhulu Chandra Dev - as the charges against them could not be proven.Enu, former vice-president of Gendaria unit Awami League, and Rupon, joint general secretary of the same unit, were present at the court.This was the second time that Enu and Rupon were convicted in a money laundering case.