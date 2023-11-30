Seminar on earthquake held in CUET

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 29: A seminar on earthquake, its effects and use of quality steel and concrete in structures held on Wednesday at Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) in the initiative of the Department of Civil Engineering and in collaboration with GPH Steel.



CUET Vice Chancellor Dr Mohammad Rafiqul Alam was present as chief guest where Dr Sudip Kumar Pal, Dean of the Faculty of Civil Engineering was present as special guest and Additional Managing Director of GPH Steel Md Almas Shimul was also present as guest of honour Padma Bridge construction project adviser, former president of IEB and former Prof of BUET Dr Shamim Z Basunia presented the keynote paper.



