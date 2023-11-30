Seminar on earthquake held in CUET
Published : Thursday, 30 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Count : 31
|
CHATTOGRAM, Nov 29: A seminar on earthquake, its effects and use of quality steel and concrete in structures held on Wednesday at Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) in the initiative of the Department of Civil Engineering and in collaboration with GPH Steel.
CUET Vice Chancellor Dr Mohammad Rafiqul Alam was present as chief guest where Dr Sudip Kumar Pal, Dean of the Faculty of Civil Engineering was present as special guest and Additional Managing Director of GPH Steel Md Almas Shimul was also present as guest of honour Padma Bridge construction project adviser, former president of IEB and former Prof of BUET Dr Shamim Z Basunia presented the keynote paper.
Latest News
Most Read News
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected]
, [email protected]
, [email protected]
, For Online Edition: [email protected]
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE] Developed & Maintenance by i2soft