Ex-CCC Mayor Manjur collects nomination form for Ctg-10

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 29: Former Chittagong City Corporation (CCC) Mayor Mohammad Manjur Alam has collected nomination form for Chittagong-10 constituency on Tuesday as an 'independent' candidate in the upcoming 12th Parliamentary elections.After collecting the nomination form Manjur Alam said, "Agrabad is my ancestor and my birthplace. We are born to serve the people. To serve people is the main goal."He urged all to cooperate with him. At this time, local dignitaries expressed their support for him.