AL’s independent candidates must abide by party discipline: Hasan

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 29: Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday said the independent candidates who are in posts in different capacities of Awami League (AL) should be aware of party discipline."There have always been independent candidates in polls and many of them were elected. But the independent candidates of our party who are holding posts must keep the party discipline in mind," he said.The minister said this to reporters after submitting his nomination paper at Chattogram deputy commissioner office for the upcoming 12th national parliament election as an AL-nominated candidate for Chattogram-7 constituency (Ranguniya-some part of Boalkhali).Dr Hasan said a festive mood has started prevailing across the country centering the polls and different political parties have declared names of their candidates. Those candidates are submitting their nomination papers, he said. �BSS