Jamaat-e-Islami Majlis-e-Shura member Laskar Mohammad Taslim was sentenced to two-year in jail by a Dhaka court on Tuesday in an arson case filed with Kafrul Police Station ten years ago.



Metropolitan Magistrate Tarikul Islam delivered the judgment in absence of him and the court issued an arrest warrant against him. The court also fined him Taka 3,000, to suffer one-month jail in default.