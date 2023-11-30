Video
Cluster university entry test from 2023-24 session: UGC Chair

Published : Thursday, 30 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman (Additional) Prof Dr Muhammad Alamgir said that the admission test for public universities will be held in a cluster system instead of the previously planned single entry system in the upcoming academic year 2023-24.

He made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at a meeting with stakeholders as part of the implementation of UGC's integrity strategy action plan for the financial year 2023-2024 on Wednesday.

Prof Alamgir said, "The UGC took the initiative to introduce a single entry exam for all public universities. A committee was formed in this regard, and after detailed discussion, an ordinance was also drafted."

"However, due to unavoidable reasons, it has not been not possible to arrange a single admission test for the upcoming academic year.Therefore, like last year, the admission test will be held in a cluster system in the upcoming academic year. "

Earlier, the UGC directed all public universities to enrol students through a single admission test under the government's authority from the next academic year.

The University Grants Commission said such a single test will reduce the hassle of admissions seekers and cut time and cost.

In the meeting, the UGC chairman urged the universities, including Dhaka University and Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) -- who are outside of the cluster system, to be included in the cluster this year.    �UNB




