Thursday, 30 November, 2023, 1:09 AM
Home City News

5 die, 968 more hospitalised with dengue

Published : Thursday, 30 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Five more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,615 this year.

During the period, 968 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.

A total of 3,587 dengue patients, including 1974 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.     �UNB




