Home Editorial

Why is Feni Shaheed Minar locked?

Published : Thursday, 30 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

Shaheed Minar is the only hallowed ground to realize the struggle of language martyrs and to acquire mother tongue. The premises that evoke the mother tongue and remind the context of the 52' language movement. A new generation of young people, attracted by the monumental structure in the Shaheed Minar compound, made an intense effort to understand the context of the language movement. Besides, the language discovers and expresses the struggle of the martyrs through painting, poems, songs, or dramas.

However, the painful image of locking the premises of Shaheed Minar or keeping the Shaheed Minar closed is only in Feni. For the past two years, the central Shaheed Minar of Feni, located on Tank Road in the city, has been permanently locked except for language days and events of some institutions.
Shahid Minar is not a structure to be closed. Shahid Minar is a symbol of the creation of spoken words. The premises of Shaheed Minar were supposed to be noisy with the cultural practices and exercises of the youth. But can the status of Shaheed Minar be preserved by keeping this premises dead? This is the question of teachers, students, social and cultural workers of Feni city. Earlier, students, cultural workers used to enjoy poetry reading, singing and various cultural events in this Shaheed Minar. But at present in the premises of Shaheed Minar, there is a very opposite atmosphere which is very painful and sad for the people of all walks of life in Feni.

The appeal of the aggrieved people to the local administration, that the central Shaheed Minar premises of Feni be opened soon.

Maruf Hassan Bhiuyan.
Writer, Columnist & Student,Feni headquarters, Feni



