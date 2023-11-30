Why our public servants lack efficiency

Bangladesh, a nation brimming with untapped potential and resilient spirits, has embarked on a remarkable journey of socio-economic progress, defying adversity from poverty, natural disasters, and political turbulence. The nation has successfully lifted millions out of extreme poverty, reduced child mortality, promoted gender parity, and enhanced global competitiveness. Its ambitious mega projects, including the Padma Bridge, the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, the Dhaka Metro Rail, and the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport Terminal 3, embody its fervent aspiration to attain middle-income status by the year 2024.Yet, this vision of progress is not matched by the quality of public service delivery within the country. Countless citizens encounter hurdles and frustrations when seeking basic government services such as passport issuance, land registration, healthcare, education, and social support. Bureaucratic delays, corruption, inefficiency, and indifference often plague interactions with public servants who are entrusted with providing services with integrity and professionalism. This erosion of public trust not only hampers the government's development potential but also jeopardizes social cohesion.But why does this issue persist? What leads to many public servants in Bangladesh failing to fulfill their duties with excellence and dedication? A possible reason is that some may not have a deep-seated passion for their jobs or their country. They may not see their role as a noble and rewarding profession capable of making a profound impact on the lives of millions. This lack of pride and passion results in a deficiency of ownership and accountability for their work, as well as a dearth of a guiding vision or mission.Another underlying issue is the prevailing mindset and attitude among public servants. For many, securing a government job is the ultimate life goal. Once this goal is achieved, there is often a complacent assumption that the benefits and privileges that accompany such a position render further effort or self-improvement unnecessary. This mindset engenders a culture of doing the minimum, and sometimes even less than that, thereby neglecting or mistreating clients and customers who rely on essential services.This is a significant issue that demands urgent attention. If Bangladesh is to realize its vision of becoming a prosperous and developed nation, it must possess a public service that is not only competent but also wholeheartedly committed to delivering quality services efficiently and effectively. The country requires a public service that can implement its policies and programs with innovation and excellence while upholding its values and principles with integrity and transparency.How can this transformation be achieved? How can public servants be inspired and motivated to love their jobs and their country? While there is no one-size-fits-all solution to these questions, there are several crucial steps that can be taken by various stakeholders:Incentives and Rewards: The government should establish a system of incentives and rewards for public servants who consistently perform well and demonstrate excellence in their work. Simultaneously, strict sanctions and penalties should be enforced for those who engage in corruption or misconduct. Creating a merit-based and performance-oriented culture in the public service that recognizes and appreciates hard work and achievement is paramount.Capacity Development: The public service must invest in the professional growth and capacity development of its employees. Opportunities for training, education, mentoring, coaching, and career advancement should be made readily available. A conducive and supportive work environment should foster teamwork, collaboration, learning, and innovation.Civil Society Engagement: Civil society has a vital role to play in monitoring and evaluating the performance and accountability of the public service. Constructive feedback and suggestions for improvement should be provided. Recognition and celebration of the outstanding work and success stories of public servants who have a positive impact on society are equally important.Media Advocacy: The media should not only highlight the challenges and issues faced by the public service but also showcase and promote examples of public service excellence. By raising awareness and educating the public about the responsibilities of the public service, the media can be a powerful agent of change.Active Citizenship: Citizens themselves should demand and expect quality services from the public service. They should respect and appreciate the efforts and contributions of public servants who serve them with sincerity and dedication. Active participation in the governance process is essential, including holding the public service accountable for its actions.These measures collectively can nurture a culture of excellence within the public service, inspiring public servants to love their jobs and their country. They can transform public servants from employees into agents of change, individuals who can shape the destiny of Bangladesh.The writer is a former ICCR Scholar, B.Tech in Electrical Engineering, NIT Durgapur