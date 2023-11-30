Video
Home Countryside

Man crushed under train at Sadullapur

Published : Thursday, 30 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondent

SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA, Nov 29: A man was crushed under a train in Sadullapur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The incident took place in Bonarpara Railway Station of the upazila at around 11 am.
The deceased was identified as Khokon Mia, 35, son of Jahangir Alam of Haatlaxmipur Village in Sadar Upazila. He lived in Hiali Village under Kamarpara Union of Sadullapur Upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Saghata Bonarpara Railway Police Station Sumon Parvez said the Burimari-bound Karatoya Express train hit Khokon in the area, leaving him dead on the spot.
Being informed, Railway Police recovered the body and sent it to Gaibandha Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.



