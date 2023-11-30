Meet on thalassemia prevention held in Natore

NATORE, Nov 29: A view-exchange meeting on Thalassemia prevention was held in the district on Saturday.The meeting was organized by PRAN company in the hallroom of Amjad Khan Chowdhury Nursing College in its factory area in Natore.Ujma Chowdhury, chairman of the Bangladesh Thalassemia Samity Hospital and director of the PRAN and RFL group of Industries, presided over it.It was arranged in cooperation of the hospital.Speakers said, thalassemia prevention is possible if adult males and females remain careful. For this, blood examination for both girls and boys and wide publicity about the diseases are needed, they added.