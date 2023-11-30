Man burns wife, two children in Laxmipur

LAXMIPUR, Nov 29: An auto-rickshaw driver reportedly set fire to his house after keeping his wife and two children locked inside the house in the district on Tuesday.The incident took place in Bashikpur Village under Sadar Upazila, which left the children dead on the spot and the woman critically injured.Police, however, arrested accused Kamal Hossaim, 40, in the incident.The deceased were identified as Kamal Hossain's daughter Ayesha Akter, 7, and son Abdur Rahman, 3.Apart from this, Kamal's wife Sumaia Akter, 34, has been sent to Dhaka for better treatment in critical condition.Chandraganj Police Station (PS) Inspector Jasim Uddin and Bashikpur Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Mahfuzur Rahman confirmed the incident.Bashikpur UP Chairman Mahfuzur Rahman said, "Kamal kept his wife and children inside a room of his house and set it on fire by pouring petrol. His wife and two children were burnt at that time. Of them, his daughter died on the spot. The wife and the son were first taken to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital, and later, they were shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. The boy died there while undergoing treatment."Local resident Mahfuz Alam and auto-rickshaw driver Manik Hossain said after hearing the scream of Kamal's wife and children, locals rushed to extinguish the fire. Before that, Kamal's daughter Ayesha died in the fire, and wife Sumaia and son Abdur Rahman were burnt.Chandraganj PS Inspector Jasim Uddin said Kamal has been detained in the incident. During preliminary interrogation, he admitted of setting the fire.