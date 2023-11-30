None passed in HSC exam from 16 Dinajpur colleges

DINAJPUR, Nov 29: No examinee passed in the HSC Exam-2023 from 16 colleges in the district.The number of examinees from these colleges was 46.The colleges are: Mohanganj Adarsha College in Rajibpur Upazila in Kurigram District(examineees-11), Bagua Anantapur School & College in Ulipur Upazila (4), Samaj Kallayan Mahila College in Nageshwari Upazila (1), Maidam College in Bhurungamari Upazila (1), Daanta Danga Model College in Rowmari Upazila (1), Bhelabari School & College in Aditmari Upazila of Lalmonirhat District (5), Kumarirhat S.C.B.L High School & College (2), Duhuli SC High School & College in Kaliganj Upazila (1), Dakkhin Ghonshym School & College (1). Fakirhat Mahila College in Porashbari Upazila of Gaibandha District (2), Golmunda Adarsha College in Jaldhaka Upazila of Nilphamari District (1), Kadam Rasul Haat School & College in Thakurgaon Sadar Upazila (4), Moral Haat Janata School & College in Baliadanga Upazila (5), Pirganj Adarsha College in Pirganj Upazila (1), Beparitola Adarsha College in Birampur Upazila of Dinajpur (5), and Fulbari Adharsha College in Fulbari Upazila (1).On Sunday noon, Dinajpur Education Board Exam Controller Professor Mir Sazzad Ali disclosed this information at a press briefing. The data sheet was signed by the board's Chairman Professor Md Kamrul Islam.