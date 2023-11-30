4km highway dev halted for two years in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Nov 29: A highway road part of 4.10 kilometre (km) from Talaimari in the city to Katakhali Bazar has been lying in difficult condition due to halted expansion work for over last two years.Due to land-related complication with Rajshahi University (RU) authority, the road development work got halted. It was claimed by the contractor.Still some places are being prepared for carpeting while sand and stone are dropped in other places.Public suffering is increasing on the road.The road part of Dhaka-Rajshahi Highway is the main road to enter the city. In the north, there are RU and Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology.To expand it into six lanes, Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) invited tender. The work order of the project of Tk 98 crore was given to contracting firm Mir Aktar Limited.The road work began in October in 2021. In two years, the contracting firm could not finish half of the work. The construction time was extended on June 30 till December 28, this year. But there is apprehension that the remaining work may not be completed in this time.The contracting firm sources said, the RU authorities didn't give space for expanding the road. It created complication, halting the work to end in time.But locals said, the firm is working at a turtle pace.A recent visit found lifted carpeting across two lanes of the highway. Some places are made six lanes. And the RU area is being made four lanes. Divider has been raised in the middle. But both sides were not carpeted. So the un-carpeted road parts have been deplorable; and taking risks transports are moving.In some places, transports have to move on a single lane because of running work. Pedestrians and drivers are suffering mostly.Both side drains have been made without setting slabs. Already incident of falling into drain occurred.Recently a female student of RU fell in a drain.A trader at Binodpur Bazar Anwar Hossain said, "During sun shine, dust flies on the road, harming us. Then water is not sprayed by the men of the contractor, and little rain makes it clayey. Then communication becomes difficult."A rickshaw-puller Md Mohidul said, it would be good if at least one side of the road would be completed, easing communication; but both side works are going on at a time."Our suffering has been going on during two years. The way the work is progressing, it will take two more years to be finished," he added.At the site, contracting firm's senior surveyor Abdul Latif said, "After start of the work, a land-related complication was created with RU. We had to wait for day after day, halting the work. As land was not given by RU, it was decided that the university area would be completed in four lanes. Now the work will end rapidly."When asked, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of RU Sultanul Islam Tipu said, "We have instruction that we can't hand over even a Chhatak of space. That is why we couldn't give land. We are within rules. We want to work within law."RCC's Chief Engineer Noor Islam said, "The construction schedule has been extended till December 28. We are expecting it to be ended within this time."