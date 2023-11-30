Six drown in five districts

Six people including four minor children drowned in separate incidents in five districts- Gaibandha, Dinajpur, Natore, Bhola and Cumilla, in three days.SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Sadullapur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.The incident took place in Bujruk Ruhia Village under Bhatgram Union of the upazila at around 10 am.The deceased was identified as Salman Mia, 2, son of Khokon Mia, a resident of the area.Local and the deceased's family sources said Salman fell in a pond in the morning while his family members were unaware of it.Later on, the family members rescued him from the pond and rushed Salman to Sadullapur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.Bhatgram Union Parishad Chairman Mahfuzar Rahman Mafu confirmed the incident.PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: A man drowned in a canal in Parbatipur Upazila of the district at dawn on Wednesday.The deceased was identified as Shafiqul Islam Shafi, 38, son of late Mozahar Ali, a resident of Khalirpur Sarder Para Village under Hamidpur Union in the upazila.It was known that Shafiqul along with four others went to a canal in the area to catch fish on Tuesday night. Later on, Shafiqul fell in the canal at one stage of fishing and went missing there.His body was then found from the canal at dawn on Wednesday.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Parbatipur Model Police Station (PS) Abul Hasnat Khan confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.NATORE: A man drowned in a pond in the district town on Monday.The incident took place in Lalbazar area of the town at night.The deceased was identified as Nawab Ali, 55, son of late Amir Ali, a resident of Kathalbaria Village in Sadar Upazila of the district. He used to work as a night guard at Laldighi in the town.Local sources said Nawab Ali had been suffering from heart disease. However, he fell in the pond from a boat at night while he was on his duty, and drowned there.On information, a team of Rajshahi Fire Service Station rushed in and recovered his body from the pond after conducting a long search.Natore Sadar PS OC Nasim Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that the body was handed over to the deceased's family members as there was no complaint filed in this regard.LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A two-and-a-half-year-old minor girl drowned in a pond in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Monday.The incident took place in Ward No. 9 Purba Char Umed area under Romaganj Union of the upazila in the afternoon.The deceased was identified as Mst Maimuna, daughter of Md Harun of the area.It was known that Maimuna was playing on the house yard in the afternoon. At one stage of playing, she fell in a pond nearby the house while her family members were unaware of it.Later on, the family members rescued her from the pond rushed to a village doctor, where she was declared dead.Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.Lalmohan PS OC SM Mahbub Ul Alam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.CUMILLA: Two minor girls drowned in a pond in Brahmanpara Upazila of the district on Monday.The incident took place in Barani Village under Madhavpur Union of the upazila at noon.The deceased were identified as Sinthia Akter, 2, daughter of Samsul Alam, and Hashiba Akter, 2, daughter of Hasan Mia. Both of them were residents of Barani Village and cousin sisters in relation.It was learnt that Hasiba and her cousin Sinthia Akter were playing on the yard of their house at noon. At one stage of playing, both of them fell into a pond next to the house.Sensing the matter, the family members rescued the children and immediately took them to Brahmanpara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.Brahmanpara PS OC SM Atiq Ullah confirmed the incident.