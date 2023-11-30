Three people found dead in Joypurhat, Jhenidah, Noakhali

Three people including two females were found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Joypurhat, Jhenidah and Noakhali, in two days.JOYPURHAT: Police recovered the hanging body of a woman from her rented house in the district town on Monday noon.The deceased was identified as Kaniz Fatema, 32, wife of Safiul Islam of Sicha Village under Sundarganj Upazila in Gaibandha District. She was the daughter of Habibur Rahman of Makram Pratap Village in Sundarganj Upazila.Quoting locals, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Joypurhat Sadar Police Station (PS) Nazmul Hasan said Kaniz along with her wife had been living in a rented house owned by Dr Khandaker Mizanur Rahman in Harail Muslim Nagar area of Joypurhat District Town for the last one year.However, the body of Kaniz was found hanging from the ceiling of a room in the rented house at around 12 pm on Monday.Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Joypurhat Adhunik District Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Mahbuba Sultana, wife of the house owner, said the couple often locked into altercations with each other over various issues.The deceased's husband went into hiding soon after the incident.However, the actual reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report, the SI added.JHENIDAH: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) recovered the body of a young man from the bank of the Ichhamati River along Maheshpur border in the district on Monday morning.The deceased was identified as Rakibul Islam, 35, son of late Monirul Islam, a resident of Jadabpur Village in the upazila.He used to live in his relative's house in Chapatla Village of the upazila and worked as a construction worker.According to locals, Rakibul left the house on Saturday morning and went inside the Indian border along with others.After that he did not return home.On Monday morning, his body was found in a cotton field on the banks of the Ichhamati River.On information, BGB members recovered the body from the scene.Maheshpur 58 BGB Director Lt Col Masud Parvez said it was not known that why he was killed.However, the body has been handed over to police for taking legal action, the BGB official added.NOAKHALI: Police recovered the body of an eight-year-old child from Chatkhil Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.The deceased was identified as Priya Akter, 8, daughter of Faruque Hossain, a resident of Joshra Village under the upazila.She was a student of a local madrasa.According to the deceased's family members, Priya went out of the house looking for her father at around 2pm on Sunday and did not return home till night.Later on, one neighbour saw that the girl's blood stained body was fallen down on the bank of a pond near to her pond.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Emadul Haque, officer-in-charge of Chatkhil PS.According to police sources, the girl might have been killed as there were several injury marks on the head of her body.