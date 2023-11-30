Female student dormitory of Karnaphuli

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI, Nov 29: After inauguration, the female student dormitory of Karnaphuli Government College in Kaptai Upazila of the district has not been launched in the last five years.In the 2016-17 financial year, Parbotto Chattogram Development Board (PCDB) constructed the dormitory at about Tk 30 lakh. On March 24 in 2019, it was inaugurated by PCDB Chairman Nobobikrom Kishor Tripura on March 24 in 2019.To facilitate education for girl students of remote hill tracts, this one-storey dormitory was built. It has an accommodation capacity of 12 students. Different utility facilities including water and electricity services have installed in the dormitory.A recent visit found the dormitory in neglected and abandoned condition. It was locked. It has turned almost unfit for living.On condition of anonymity, some students of remote Bilaichhari and adjacent areas said, many meritorious students of poor families are studying in this college. As their homes are far away from the college they can't attend regular classes. That is why they are residing in rented houses around the college. But it costs them higher."If security is ensured and boundary wall is raised, we will be benefitted," they added.College Principal AHM Belal Chowdhury said, "On security concern and in the absence of the boundary wall, the dormitory was not launched."Though applications were made to the authorities concerned for constructing the boundary wall, appointing security guard and hostel super, there has been no feedback, he added.If these problems are solved, the dormitory will be opened, he added.He further said, there are about 2,166 students including HSC and Honours level in the college. In addition to Kaptai, there are also students from different nearby upazilas.