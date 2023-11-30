College student ‘commits suicide’ in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, Nov 29: A college student reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Mathbaria Upazila of the district recently.The deceased was identified as Tonmoy Mitra, son of Niranjan Mitra, a resident of Fuljhury Village under Dhanishafa Union in the upazila.He was an honours first year student of Mathbaria Government College.Police and locals sources said Tonmoy Mitra hanged himself from the ceiling of a room in the house on Saturday night. Earlier, he posted a status as a suicide note on facebook.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Officer-in-Charge of Mathbaria Police Station Shafiqul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.