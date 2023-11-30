Video
Kyiv says storms killed 12; 800 villages without power

Published : Thursday, 30 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

KYIV, Nov 29: Extreme weather that stormed through Ukraine's south earlier this week killed 12 people, while bad weather and the war with Russia have left more than 800 villages without power, Kyiv said on Wednesday.
Hurricane winds and snowfall hit southern Ukraine, already severely affected by Russia's invasion, on Monday.
The strong winds also swept through occupied Ukraine, Moscow-annexed Crimea and southern Russia.
"Twelve people died due to the weather," Ukraine's interior minister Igor Klymenko said, increasing the toll by one person since Tuesday. Klymenko said 23 people were injured.
Officials said the severe weather was over but that hundreds of villages were without power.
Intense repair works are underway in southern regions and Ukraine has imported electricity from three western neighbours, Kyiv added.    �AFP



