Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 November, 2023, 1:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

PSG draw with Newcastle

Published : Thursday, 30 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85

PSG draw with Newcastle

PSG draw with Newcastle

PARIS, NOV 28: A 98th-minute Kylian Mbappe penalty earned Paris Saint-Germain a 1-1 Champions League draw with Newcastle United on Tuesday that keeps the French club in a position to qualify for the last 16 and leaves their opponents in serious danger of a group-stage exit.

It looked as though Newcastle -- who won 4-1 when the sides met at St James' Park last month -- were going to leave Paris with all three points in the Group F encounter thanks to Alexander Isak's 25th-minute opener.

PSG had run out of ideas by the time they were gifted an opportunity to salvage a draw in injury time when the VAR decided a Tino Livramento handball in the box was worthy of a penalty.

Mbappe made no mistake, and PSG hold onto second place in the group behind Borussia Dortmund, who won 3-1 away to AC Milan and are through to the last 16.

The French champions will join them with a win in Dortmund in their final group game, while Newcastle now have to win at home to Milan and hope PSG slip up.

"I feel it is a poor decision," Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said of the penalty.

"It is hugely frustrating for us because at that moment you know how little time there is left in the game, but there is nothing we can do about it now."

Howe's side would have been out with a defeat, so at least they remain in contention, while avoiding a third defeat in five group games allows PSG to hold off the threat of a first elimination from the Champions League before the last 16 in the Qatar era.

"We should have won, without a doubt. I think it was a very complete performance from us," said PSG coach Luis Enrique.

"We were better than Newcastle but that's football," he added before claiming he had not seen the crucial penalty incident.

"I don't dedicate myself to looking at VAR decisions. I am only dedicated to improving my team."

PSG have regularly struggled to impress in the Champions League in the last decade, but never as much as this season, and Mbappe's late goal -- his 17th of the season -- got them out of jail.

Mbappe, wearing the captain's armband with Marquinhos missing, often struggled to impact the game as he found himself squashed in between Newcastle defenders Kieran Trippier and Jamaal Lascelles.

The visitors set up to thwart the hosts and the tactic mostly worked, at least after PSG almost went in front inside nine minutes.

Achraf Hakimi linked up with Randal Kolo Muani down the Paris right before driving into the box and delivering a low centre for Mbappe, whose backheeled attempt was saved by Nick Pope.

PSG were not helped by another shaky performance from their Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, which has become a worrying trend.

It was his poor pass out which led to Hakimi losing possession in the 12th minute, allowing Miguel Almiron to cross for Isak to fire over in a first warning.

The Premier League side then went in front when Livramento ran unchallenged across the edge of the box to set up Almiron for a shot that Donnarumma could only parry out to the feet of the grateful Isak.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Women's sport revenues tipped to break $1bln barrier
Barca, Dortmund, Atletico and Lazio into Champions League last-16
Liverpool set to clinch place in Europa League knockouts
PSG draw with Newcastle
Maxwell's 104 keeps Australia alive in T20 series
Masood wants Pakistan to 'change history' on Australia tour
Pakistan cops arrested after shaking down star cricketer
Sylhet Test evenly poised despite Williamson's ton


Latest News
US sanctions financial network tied to Iranian oil sales
Panama's Supreme Court declares 20-year contract for Canadian copper mine unconstitutional
Bashful golden mole detected in South Africa after 87 years
Bus set on fire in city’s Sayedabad
National Income Tax Day tomorrow
Trinamool BNP announces candidates in 230 seats
Gold price hits record Tk 1.98 lakh a bhori
World wants to see participatory elections in Bangladesh: EU
Man gets life-term in Sylhet drug case
DU students’ demo for punishment of accused teacher
Most Read News
Petrol bombs thrown at tiles-laden truck, helper suffers burn wounds
24hr blockade starts with bus torch, 428 RAB patrol teams deployed
3 Bangladeshi nationals killed in Malaysia building collapse
Medical admission test likely to be held on Feb 2
Shackles used to chain convicts of heinous crimes: HC
12 more Gaza hostages freed as mediators seek lasting truce
Bus set on fire in Dhaka’s Dholaipar
Cocktail exploded on Rajshahi court premise, one injured
Pickup van, truck torched in Sirajganj, N'ganj
Bangladesh fold for 310
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft