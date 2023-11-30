Video
Masood wants Pakistan to 'change history' on Australia tour

Published : Thursday, 30 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

LAHORE, NOV 29: Newly appointed skipper Shan Masood set Pakistan a tough target on Wednesday for their forthcoming tour of Australia -- make history.

Pakistan have never won a Test series in the 12 times they have toured down under, with the south Asian side losing the last 14 five-dayers in a row there.

But Masood, 34, who took over the Test side after Babar Azam relinquished the captaincy in all formats of cricket following Pakistan's disastrous World Cup campaign, sees an opportunity.

"When you have not achieved something in history, then you have an opportunity to change it," he told a news conference in Lahore ahead of the team's departure.

"So we will make an effort to produce positive results for Pakistan and for the World Test championship."

Pakistan are on the top of World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle with wins in both Tests against Sri Lanka, while India are second and Australia third on the nine-team table.    �AFP




