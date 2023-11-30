Pakistan cops arrested after shaking down star cricketer

KARACHI, NOV 29: Four Pakistan police officers have been charged with corruption hours after one of the country's top cricketers complained of having been shaken down for bribes during a recent road trip, officials said Tuesday.Sohaib Maqsood, who played 29 one-day internationals and 26 Twenty20 matches for Pakistan until 2021, wrote on X that he had been stopped while driving from Karachi to Multan."Sindh police is so corrupt that they stop you after 50 km and ask for money or they threat you to go to the police station...," he posted. �AFP