Thursday, 30 November, 2023, 1:06 AM
New Zealand tour of Bangladesh 2023

Sylhet Test evenly poised despite Williamson's ton

Published : Thursday, 30 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Sylhet Test evenly poised despite Williamson's ton

Sylhet Test evenly poised despite Williamson's ton

Visiting New Zealand are trail by 44 runs at the end of Day-2 game of the first of the two-match Test series against Bangladesh at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Guests have two wickets at hand.

Resuming from overnight's 310 for nine, Bangladesh's Jack Shoriful Islam got out in the very first ball on Wednesday morning. New Zealand skipper took the wicket.

Guests in reply, got a shaky start losing opener Tom Latham early, who scored 21 runs before giving catch to Nayeem Hasan playing a sweep shot. Another opener Devon Conway got out on 12, while Henry Nicholls was dismissed on 19.

Daryl Mitchell was looking rock solid with the bat before caught behind the wicket, who had fallen nine runs short of a fifty.

Wicketkeeper Tom Blundell got out on six as Bangladesh had been in a position to bowl out the visitors within 200.

But a 75-run sixth wicket stand between Kane Williamson and Glenn Phillips became threatening for Bangladesh, which was broke by the part-time spinner Mominul Haque. Phillips was caught at sleep when he was batting on 42.

Williamson on the other hand, started showing his class on the other side of the wickets. Thankful to couple of drops, Williamson picked up his 29th Test century and 4th consecutive ton, who was dropped by Shoriful Islam when he was on 70 and by Taijul Islam when was on 64.

Ish Sodhi got out for a duck while Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee were batting on seven and one respectively as the game of the day called off.

Taijul Islam hauled four wickets for 57 runs while Mehidy Miraz, Nayeem, Shoriful and Miraz shared the rest.

Earlier, on Tuesday Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first.

They posted 310 runs on the board ridding on the bat of Mahmudul Hasan Joy (86), Najmul Hossain Shanto (37), Mominul Haque (37), Nurul Hasan Shohal (29) and debutant Shahadat Hossain Dipu (24).

Glenn Phillips notched four wickets for New Zealand as Kyle Jamieson and Ajaz Patel shared two wickets each. Ish Sodhi picked the rest.




