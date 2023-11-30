Herath rues dropping crucial catches of Williamson

Bangladesh spin bowling coach Rangana Herath emphasized on not putting down catches of someone like Kane Williamson caliber as those missed catches could prove so costly at the end.Williamson on the way to playing his masterful 104-run knock, survived twice on 63 and 70, thanks to a butter-fingered Bangladesh fielders.Taijul Islam who made the bounder, shelling a regulation catch of Willaimson at mid-wicket, eventually got the prized scalp of the batter, considered as modern great but by then Kiwis kept them in the game.Bangladesh though kept its nose ahead at the end, thanks to Taijul's 4-89, they could have well wrapped up New Zealand innings on day two. Instead the Black Caps still had two wickets at hand, trailing by 42 runs."If you drop some chances, it will be a costly one. You saw the Kane Williamson ones. He gave opportunities on 63 and 70. He got a hundred. He got the innings going. We need to get those chances as much as we can," Herath said."I think the spinners bowled well. We could have created some more pressure. We took eight wickets in the end, so it is a good day for us."He showered enormous praise on Taijul Islam, who led the Bangladesh attack admirably despite missing Williamson catch. "Taijul is always helping the attack. He is our leading spinner.He created a lot of pressure (on New Zealand). He created a lot of angles. He has great experience, knowledge and understanding.I am so happy that he took four wickets today," Herath remarked."Taijul plays a big role for us regardless of Shakib playing or not.He plays both attacking and defensive role. He is always relying on his line and length. I think he created those angles. He did a good job."Terming offspinner Nayeem Hasan who took 1-61, a good prospect of the country, Herath said: "Nayeem is playing a few years actually. So it was very important that he bowled well today.He created some good pressure as well. I noticed that he got confidence by bowling good line and length. He is a good prospect for Bangladesh."Though it was initially learnt that Herath won't renew his contract after it expired in this month, the former Lankan spinner said, he has been in discussion with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to continue his role."I am in a discussion with the BCB about the way forward. It can be the same role but not in December or January. From mid-February." �BSS