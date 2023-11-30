Video
BCB forms committee to inspect WC fiasco

Published : Thursday, 30 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh participated in the last World Cup in India with high hope of playing semifinals but returned home as the eighth side.

They won two matches only in the event against seven defeats including the shame against Netherlands, though they had at least three wins in previous three World Cups.

Even Bangladesh won two matches in their maiden World Cup journey in 1999.
Sri Lanka, England and Pakistan had taken instant measure.

Brought massive changes in the board, management, selection and coaching panels. But the BCB, remained silent. They finally brook the ice and form a committee. Better late than never!

The BCB formed a three-member committee. BCB director and Working Committee Chairman Enayet Hossain Siraj named the convenor of the committee.

Grounds Committee Chariman Mahbubul Anam and Facilities Committee Chariman Akram Khan are the members of the committee, confirmed a BCB media release on Wednesday.

The committee's objective is to scrutinise the factors contributing to the team's underperformance in the tournament and it will subsequently present its findings to the Board, states the release.

Team Director Khaled Mahmud Sujon and Chandika Hathurusingha already submitted their reports to the BCB after the World Cup while skipper Shakib Al Hasan still do not submit, who is now busy with national poll process.

It is heard that the committee will work on the reports and will discuss with other members of the team management and players to find out the reasons for such fiasco.

BCB also formed a two-member committee in 2021 after T20i World Cup debacle. Siraj was the head of that committee as well and the then Media Committee Chairman Jalal Yunus was the member. The report of that committee didn't see the light.




