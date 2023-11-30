BGMEA gives Tk 5 lakh to bereaved family of another worker

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) on Tuesday provided financial assistance to the family of a readymade garment worker who lost his life during the recent labour unrest in the sector.BGMEA President Faruque Hassan handed over the assistance cheque for Taka five lakh to the bereaved family of Md. Jalaluddin.BGMEA Senior Vice President S. M. Mannan (Kochi) and Vice President (Finance) KhandokerRafiqul Islam were also present at the cheque handover ceremony held at the BGMEA Complex, says a press release.During the ceremony, President Faruque Hassan expressed gratitude for the invaluable contributions of millions of garment workers that has helped the readymade garment industry of Bangladesh to secure an esteemed position in the world.BGMEA remains committed to promoting the well-being of garment workers and would continue to undertake initiatives that contribute to the betterment of their lives, he added.The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has come forward with financial assistance to support the family of a readymade garment worker who has died recently.Earlier this month families of such three victims were also given Taka five lakh each.