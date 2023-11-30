Video
Dollar weakens further as rate cut bets build

Published : Thursday, 30 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

HONG KONG, Nov 29: The dollar extended losses Wednesday as traders ramped up bets on the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates in the new year after officials sounded optimistic notes on the battle against inflation.

However, equity markets were mixed following another tepid performance on Wall Street, with focus on the release of the central bank's favoured gauge of prices coming up later in the week.

A string of indicators in recent weeks has indicated the US jobs market is softening and the economy slowing down -- but not quickly enough to cause much concern about a recession.

That has encouraged investors to shift back into risk assets, though the latest advance has been tempered by profit-taking ahead of what many hope will be a "Santa rally".

Data shows traders are now betting the Fed will cut rates in June, while they have priced an 80 percent chance of such a move in May, according to Bloomberg News.

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman, founder of Pershing Square Capital Management, has said there could even be one as early as the first quarter.    �AFP




