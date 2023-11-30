Video
NCC Bank holds Annual Risk Conference

Published : Thursday, 30 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Business Desk

NCC Bank Ltd has recently organized "Annual Risk Conference-2023" at a Hotel of Dhaka as part of the bank's commitment towards building awareness of risk, to establish robust risk management culture and to be more compliant with regulatory directives.

The theme of this year's risk conference was "Risk in Digital Banking: Challenges of Managing Risk in Digital Transformation".

Md. Zabdul Islam, Director, Department of Off-site Supervision (DOS-2), Bangladesh Bank graced the programme as the Chief Guest while Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid Managing Director and CEO of NCC Bank presided over the ceremony, says a press release.
 
M. Shamsul Arefin, Additional Managing Director of NCC Bank and Rashedul Islam and Mahmuda Haque, Joint Directors' of the Department of Off-Site Supervision (DOS-2) of Bangladesh Bank delivered their speech.

Mohd. Rafat Ullah Khan, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Risk Officer of the Bank hosted the programme.

Besides, Md. Mahbub Alam, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Corporate Business, Members of the Senior Management Team, all Divisional Heads of Head Office and selected Branch Managers participated the conference; while other Branch Managers and concern officials of the Bank joined the conference on digital platform.



