Islami Bank holds workshop on Cyber Security Protection

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC organized a training workshop titled 'Cyber Security Protection' for agent banking officials of Dhaka South, Jashore, Rajshahi and Rangpur zones on virtual platform recently, says a press release.Md Nayer Azam, Deputy Managing Director of the bank addressed the program as chief guest. Mizanur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice President was key discussant.A K M Mahbub Morshed, Executive Vice President presided over the program while Md. Abu Sayed, Vice President addressed made the opening speech. In all 761 officials of branches and agent banking outlets under the zones attended the program.