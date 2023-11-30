Rupali Bank inaugurates sub-branch in Agargaon

Rupali Bank Ltd inaugurates of its 23th Sub-Branch located at Islamic Foundation premises in Agargaon in the city recently, says a press release.The event was attended Dr Md BashirulAlam Director General of Islamic Foundation who inaugurated the new sub-branch.Chairman of Rupali Bank Ltd Kazi Sanaul Hoq join as a special guest Mohammad Jahangir Managing Director and CEO chaired the event.Deputy Managing Director of Rupali Bank Hasan Tanvir, GM Harunur Rashid, Dhaka North Divisional Office, GM Md Noman Miah and high official of Islamic Foundation and Rupali Bank, among others were present.