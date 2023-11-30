Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 November, 2023, 1:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Southeast Bank wins Mastercard Excellence Awards-2023

Published : Thursday, 30 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Business Desk

Southeast Bank wins Mastercard Excellence Awards-2023

Southeast Bank wins Mastercard Excellence Awards-2023

Southeast Bank PLC won Mastercard Excellence Awards-2023 in two categories- for "MasterCard Prepaid Business (International) " and for "MasterCard Online Acquiring Business".

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank PLC. received the trophies from Helen LaFave, Charge D'Affairs at the US Embassy in Dhaka who was special guest in the event, says a press release.

Dr Atiur Rahman former Governor of Bangladesh Bank and Professor Emeritus, University of Dhaka; Helen LaFave, Charge D'Affairs at the US Embassy in Dhaka; Md. Sharafat Ullah Khan, Director of the Payment Systems at Bangladesh Bank; Md. Motasem Billah, Director, Payment Systems at Bangladesh Bank; Md. Sarwar Hossain, Director, Foreign Exchange Policy Department, Bangladesh Bank and Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager, Mastercard Bangladesh were present in the ceremony.

The event drew the participation of senior Management officials from banks, fintech, merchants, and various industry leaders, making it a significant event during the occasion.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


BGMEA gives Tk 5 lakh to bereaved family of another worker
Biman launches world class cost effective flight solution
EU agreement on reducing industrial emissions
Dollar weakens further as rate cut bets build
OECD trims global growth forecast, warns of conflict risk
NCC Bank holds Annual Risk Conference
Islami Bank holds workshop on Cyber Security Protection
Rupali Bank inaugurates sub-branch in Agargaon


Latest News
US sanctions financial network tied to Iranian oil sales
Panama's Supreme Court declares 20-year contract for Canadian copper mine unconstitutional
Bashful golden mole detected in South Africa after 87 years
Bus set on fire in city’s Sayedabad
National Income Tax Day tomorrow
Trinamool BNP announces candidates in 230 seats
Gold price hits record Tk 1.98 lakh a bhori
World wants to see participatory elections in Bangladesh: EU
Man gets life-term in Sylhet drug case
DU students’ demo for punishment of accused teacher
Most Read News
Petrol bombs thrown at tiles-laden truck, helper suffers burn wounds
24hr blockade starts with bus torch, 428 RAB patrol teams deployed
3 Bangladeshi nationals killed in Malaysia building collapse
Medical admission test likely to be held on Feb 2
Shackles used to chain convicts of heinous crimes: HC
12 more Gaza hostages freed as mediators seek lasting truce
Bus set on fire in Dhaka’s Dholaipar
Cocktail exploded on Rajshahi court premise, one injured
Pickup van, truck torched in Sirajganj, N'ganj
Bangladesh fold for 310
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft