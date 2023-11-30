Southeast Bank wins Mastercard Excellence Awards-2023

Southeast Bank PLC won Mastercard Excellence Awards-2023 in two categories- for "MasterCard Prepaid Business (International) " and for "MasterCard Online Acquiring Business".Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank PLC. received the trophies from Helen LaFave, Charge D'Affairs at the US Embassy in Dhaka who was special guest in the event, says a press release.Dr Atiur Rahman former Governor of Bangladesh Bank and Professor Emeritus, University of Dhaka; Helen LaFave, Charge D'Affairs at the US Embassy in Dhaka; Md. Sharafat Ullah Khan, Director of the Payment Systems at Bangladesh Bank; Md. Motasem Billah, Director, Payment Systems at Bangladesh Bank; Md. Sarwar Hossain, Director, Foreign Exchange Policy Department, Bangladesh Bank and Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager, Mastercard Bangladesh were present in the ceremony.The event drew the participation of senior Management officials from banks, fintech, merchants, and various industry leaders, making it a significant event during the occasion.