DBBL to implement Tier 4 Data center thru Smart Tech

Dutch-Bangla Bank Ltd (DBBL) is set to implement a state-of-the-art data center solution provided by the top information technology company, Smart Technologies (BD) Limited.Recently, the handover ceremony for the project titled 'Supply, Installation and Implementation of Data Center Infrastructural Equipment for Dutch Bangla Bank Limited' took place at the bank's head office, says a press release.Present at the ceremony from Dutch-Bangla Bank were Md. Shah Alam Patwary, Deputy Managing Director, Mohammad Emdadul Haque Khan, Senior Vice President (IT Procurement, Innovation, Reconciliation and Monitoring Division) and Md. Osman Goni, Vice President and Deputy Head of the same division.Representing Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd were Mohammad Zahirul Islam, Managing Director and S.M Kayesh Hossain, AGM of Enterprise Solution Sales.The project, encompassing five product categories, will be providing services for power equipment, cooling systems, network equipment, passive equipment and Tier 4 design validation and certification.Expressing his thoughts on the project, Mohammad Zahirul Islam, Managing Director of Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd, stated, "To our knowledge, this is the most extensive initiative in the country for establishing a data center in the financial sector.We are immensely proud and delighted to have the trust of Dutch-Bangla Bank Limited in such a project.Over the past 25 years, we have consistently provided information technology services in the country, and we hope that our skilled team will successfully implement this project as well."