TDAB re-elects Dalton Zahir as Director

Mohammad Zahirul Islam (Dalton Zahir), has been reelected as the director of Tourism Developers Association of Bangladesh (TDAB) for the tenure of 2023-25.With this, he has been elected director of TDAB for the second consecutive time, said a press release.He is the Founder and CEO of Traveller Key, Europe Key, Traveller Times, Welcome Bangladesh & World Vacation Club. Dalton also served as Head of Sales and Marketing of BRAC Services Ltd (BSL), reads the release.He has 22 years of experience in hospitality, tourism, public relations, media communications, branding, sales, marketing and operations sectors.He also worked for Rose View Hotel , Grand Sultan Tea Resort and Golf Sylhet, Ocean Paradise, Lakeshore Hotel, Motorola Mobile, Apple Computer, Philips Mobile and Fujifilm Digital Camera Distribution for Bangladesh (Jel Corp HQ in Singapore).Dalton has been working to explore tourism potentials focusing on Beautiful Bangladesh for its different places, cultures and cuisines. His thirst to devise tools and to draw a blueprint to attract tourists makes him dexterous in hospitality and tourism, added the release.