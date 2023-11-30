Cambodia scraps $1.5 billion coal project

Nov 29: Cambodia is scrapping plans for a $1.5 billion coal project as crunch climate talks get underway in Dubai, the country's energy minister told AFP on Wednesday.Keo Rottanak said Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet would announce the cancellation "tomorrow".Phnom Penh would instead consider building a terminal for importing liquefied natural gas (LNG)."Cambodia is fully committed to doing whatever it can to achieve net zero by 2050," Rottanak said in a text message."Our first stop before that is at least 70 percent renewables by 2030 with energy efficiency and electrification programs as part of the integrated strategy."The 700 megawatt Botum Sakor plant had been planned on land in a protected reserve along the southwest coast of Koh Kong province.Its cancellation will be announced Thursday by the prime minister during a groundbreaking ceremony. �AFP