Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 November, 2023, 1:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ShareTrip wins Mastercard Excellence Awards 2023

Published : Thursday, 30 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Business Desk

ShareTrip wins Mastercard Excellence Awards 2023

ShareTrip wins Mastercard Excellence Awards 2023

Country's leading travel tech platform ShareTrip has recently been honored with the prestigious Mastercard Excellence Awards 2023 for its contribution to developing a smart financial ecosystem.

Themed as 'Masters of Evolution', Mastercard Excellence Awards was organized at the Radisson Blu Hotel Dhaka last Saturday. The event also marked the 10th anniversary of Mastercard's Bangladesh office, says a press release.

This year, 44 winners were accoladed with Mastercard Excellence Awards 2023 in different categories in recognition of their innovations in the financial landscape.

ShareTrip won the award in 'Excellence in MasterCard Business (Merchant) - Online' category.

Sadia Haque, Co-founder and CEO of ShareTrip, received the award with Kashef Rahman, Founder and CEO of ST Pay, in attendance.

Mr. Kashef underscored the need for collaboration and innovation for driving growth and building a sound financial ecosystem.

Many distinguished guests including the Guest of Honor Atiur Rahman, former governor of Bangladesh Bank and Chairman of Unnayan Shamannay; Helen LaFave, Charge d'affaires at the US Embassy; Md. Sharafat Ullah Khan, Director of the Payment Systems Department, Bangladesh Bank and Md Sarwar Hossain, Director of Foreign Exchange Policy Department, Bangladesh Bank, graced the occasion with their presence.

ShareTrip has been working tirelessly to spearhead advancements in travel technology and make travel services more accessible and available to cross-sections of people.

To achieve this, they are bringing in innovations riding on the power of technology.

Of late, ShareTrip has introduced ST Pay comprising a number of beneficial financial tools, which will elevate user experience.

This award comes as a testament to their continuous efforts to drive evolution in this industry.

Sadia Haque, Co-founder and CEO of ShareTrip, said about this achievement, "Seamless and secure digital transactions are a cornerstone of building a cashless society. I'm grateful our work has been recognised on such a big platform.

The recognition for our innovation in our SkyTrip co-branded credit card, crafted in collaboration with EBPLC and Mastercard, speaks of our dedication to shaping a seamless and smart financial landscape."




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


BGMEA gives Tk 5 lakh to bereaved family of another worker
Biman launches world class cost effective flight solution
EU agreement on reducing industrial emissions
Dollar weakens further as rate cut bets build
OECD trims global growth forecast, warns of conflict risk
NCC Bank holds Annual Risk Conference
Islami Bank holds workshop on Cyber Security Protection
Rupali Bank inaugurates sub-branch in Agargaon


Latest News
US sanctions financial network tied to Iranian oil sales
Panama's Supreme Court declares 20-year contract for Canadian copper mine unconstitutional
Bashful golden mole detected in South Africa after 87 years
Bus set on fire in city’s Sayedabad
National Income Tax Day tomorrow
Trinamool BNP announces candidates in 230 seats
Gold price hits record Tk 1.98 lakh a bhori
World wants to see participatory elections in Bangladesh: EU
Man gets life-term in Sylhet drug case
DU students’ demo for punishment of accused teacher
Most Read News
Petrol bombs thrown at tiles-laden truck, helper suffers burn wounds
24hr blockade starts with bus torch, 428 RAB patrol teams deployed
3 Bangladeshi nationals killed in Malaysia building collapse
Medical admission test likely to be held on Feb 2
Shackles used to chain convicts of heinous crimes: HC
12 more Gaza hostages freed as mediators seek lasting truce
Bus set on fire in Dhaka’s Dholaipar
Cocktail exploded on Rajshahi court premise, one injured
Pickup van, truck torched in Sirajganj, N'ganj
Bangladesh fold for 310
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft