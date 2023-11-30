Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 November, 2023, 1:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

South Korea honours ERD Secretary Siddiky

Published : Thursday, 30 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

South Korea honours ERD Secretary Siddiky

South Korea honours ERD Secretary Siddiky

Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky, Secretary, Economic Relations Division (ERD), has been awarded the prestigious Order of Diplomatic Service Merit (Heungin Medal) from the Republic of Korea for his outstanding and meritorious service rendered to promoting friendly relations between the Republic of Korea and Bangladesh.

The award was presented to Siddiky on November 21, 2023, by Han Duck-soo, Prime Minister of South Korea, on behalf of the President of the Republic of Korea, said an ERD press release.

Under Siddiky's proactive initiatives, significant strides have been made and the Framework Agreement for the $3.00 billion Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) and $3.00 billion Economic Development Promotion Facility (EDPF) were signed for the tenure of 2023-2027.

These initiatives have paved the way for the implementation of numerous large-scale projects. Of the projects, Karnaphuli Rail-cum-Road Bridge at Kalurghat Point, Metrorail Lines 4 and 5 (South), the Meghna-Dhanagoda River Bridge on Matlab North-Ghazaria Road, and the Uttara Sanitation Project are currently underway with the secured financing.

Siddiky's visionary approach has been instrumental in driving these initiatives forward.    �BSS




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


BGMEA gives Tk 5 lakh to bereaved family of another worker
Biman launches world class cost effective flight solution
EU agreement on reducing industrial emissions
Dollar weakens further as rate cut bets build
OECD trims global growth forecast, warns of conflict risk
NCC Bank holds Annual Risk Conference
Islami Bank holds workshop on Cyber Security Protection
Rupali Bank inaugurates sub-branch in Agargaon


Latest News
US sanctions financial network tied to Iranian oil sales
Panama's Supreme Court declares 20-year contract for Canadian copper mine unconstitutional
Bashful golden mole detected in South Africa after 87 years
Bus set on fire in city’s Sayedabad
National Income Tax Day tomorrow
Trinamool BNP announces candidates in 230 seats
Gold price hits record Tk 1.98 lakh a bhori
World wants to see participatory elections in Bangladesh: EU
Man gets life-term in Sylhet drug case
DU students’ demo for punishment of accused teacher
Most Read News
Petrol bombs thrown at tiles-laden truck, helper suffers burn wounds
24hr blockade starts with bus torch, 428 RAB patrol teams deployed
3 Bangladeshi nationals killed in Malaysia building collapse
Medical admission test likely to be held on Feb 2
Shackles used to chain convicts of heinous crimes: HC
12 more Gaza hostages freed as mediators seek lasting truce
Bus set on fire in Dhaka’s Dholaipar
Cocktail exploded on Rajshahi court premise, one injured
Pickup van, truck torched in Sirajganj, N'ganj
Bangladesh fold for 310
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft