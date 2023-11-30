South Korea honours ERD Secretary Siddiky

Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky, Secretary, Economic Relations Division (ERD), has been awarded the prestigious Order of Diplomatic Service Merit (Heungin Medal) from the Republic of Korea for his outstanding and meritorious service rendered to promoting friendly relations between the Republic of Korea and Bangladesh.The award was presented to Siddiky on November 21, 2023, by Han Duck-soo, Prime Minister of South Korea, on behalf of the President of the Republic of Korea, said an ERD press release.Under Siddiky's proactive initiatives, significant strides have been made and the Framework Agreement for the $3.00 billion Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) and $3.00 billion Economic Development Promotion Facility (EDPF) were signed for the tenure of 2023-2027.These initiatives have paved the way for the implementation of numerous large-scale projects. Of the projects, Karnaphuli Rail-cum-Road Bridge at Kalurghat Point, Metrorail Lines 4 and 5 (South), the Meghna-Dhanagoda River Bridge on Matlab North-Ghazaria Road, and the Uttara Sanitation Project are currently underway with the secured financing.Siddiky's visionary approach has been instrumental in driving these initiatives forward. �BSS