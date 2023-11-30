80 Barishal-Gopalganj women get entrepreneurship course

Sambhabona, with the support of ZSRM and Edao Mart, continues to provide free short-term training programs for economically disadvantaged women, expanding its reach to the Barishal and Gopalganj regions.The organization aims to empower these women with skills in handicrafts and entrepreneurship.In a recent training program for 80 women, certificates were presented to the participants by Hasina Jannat Saki, the founder and director of Onindo Ayojon, along with Mushfika Nishat, the co-founder and director of Sambhabona, and project coordinator Tania Noreen Shila.The participants shared their experiences, emphasizing the significance of such initiatives for skill development and economic empowerment, says a press release.Hasina Jannat Saki expressed her belief in the significant contribution of skilled women to the country's economic growth. She urged other organizations to follow the example set by ZSRM and Edao Mart in empowering women entrepreneurs.Mushfika Nishat, a co-entrepreneur at Sambhabona, highlighted the organization's goal of establishing a robust network of entrepreneurs at the grassroots level.Emphasizing the importance of producing quality products by trained women for both domestic and international markets, she aims to strengthen the economic position of the country.Sambhabona's efforts were recognized with the Jay Bangla Youth Award 2023 in the field of skill development and commerce, organized by CRI and Young Bangla. The award was accepted by Mushfika Nishat, co-entrepreneur at Sambhabona and ICT advisor to the Prime Minister.Initiating its journey in 2011, Sambhabona has been dedicated to sustainable livelihood development for the underprivileged. Over the past 12 years, the organization successfully contributed to the education of disadvantaged children through the 'Pushpokoli School,' skill development for marginalized women through the 'Onindito Naree' project.