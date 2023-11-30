Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 November, 2023, 1:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

80 Barishal-Gopalganj women get entrepreneurship course

Published : Thursday, 30 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Business Desk

Sambhabona, with the support of ZSRM and Edao Mart, continues to provide free short-term training programs for economically disadvantaged women, expanding its reach to the Barishal and Gopalganj regions.

The organization aims to empower these women with skills in handicrafts and entrepreneurship.

In a recent training program for 80 women, certificates were presented to the participants by Hasina Jannat Saki, the founder and director of Onindo Ayojon, along with Mushfika Nishat, the co-founder and director of Sambhabona, and project coordinator Tania Noreen Shila.

The participants shared their experiences, emphasizing the significance of such initiatives for skill development and economic empowerment, says a press release.

Hasina Jannat Saki expressed her belief in the significant contribution of skilled women to the country's economic growth. She urged other organizations to follow the example set by ZSRM and Edao Mart in empowering women entrepreneurs.

Mushfika Nishat, a co-entrepreneur at Sambhabona, highlighted the organization's goal of establishing a robust network of entrepreneurs at the grassroots level.

Emphasizing the importance of producing quality products by trained women for both domestic and international markets, she aims to strengthen the economic position of the country.

Sambhabona's efforts were recognized with the Jay Bangla Youth Award 2023 in the field of skill development and commerce, organized by CRI and Young Bangla. The award was accepted by Mushfika Nishat, co-entrepreneur at Sambhabona and ICT advisor to the Prime Minister.

Initiating its journey in 2011, Sambhabona has been dedicated to sustainable livelihood development for the underprivileged. Over the past 12 years, the organization successfully contributed to the education of disadvantaged children through the 'Pushpokoli School,' skill development for marginalized women through the 'Onindito Naree' project.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


BGMEA gives Tk 5 lakh to bereaved family of another worker
Biman launches world class cost effective flight solution
EU agreement on reducing industrial emissions
Dollar weakens further as rate cut bets build
OECD trims global growth forecast, warns of conflict risk
NCC Bank holds Annual Risk Conference
Islami Bank holds workshop on Cyber Security Protection
Rupali Bank inaugurates sub-branch in Agargaon


Latest News
US sanctions financial network tied to Iranian oil sales
Panama's Supreme Court declares 20-year contract for Canadian copper mine unconstitutional
Bashful golden mole detected in South Africa after 87 years
Bus set on fire in city’s Sayedabad
National Income Tax Day tomorrow
Trinamool BNP announces candidates in 230 seats
Gold price hits record Tk 1.98 lakh a bhori
World wants to see participatory elections in Bangladesh: EU
Man gets life-term in Sylhet drug case
DU students’ demo for punishment of accused teacher
Most Read News
Petrol bombs thrown at tiles-laden truck, helper suffers burn wounds
24hr blockade starts with bus torch, 428 RAB patrol teams deployed
3 Bangladeshi nationals killed in Malaysia building collapse
Medical admission test likely to be held on Feb 2
Shackles used to chain convicts of heinous crimes: HC
12 more Gaza hostages freed as mediators seek lasting truce
Bus set on fire in Dhaka’s Dholaipar
Cocktail exploded on Rajshahi court premise, one injured
Pickup van, truck torched in Sirajganj, N'ganj
Bangladesh fold for 310
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft