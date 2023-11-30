DG Food issues tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of wheat

Directorate General of Food (DG Food) under the ministry of Food has issued an international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat, traders said.The deadline for submission of price offers is Dec. 12. Price offers are sought on CIF liner out terms.These terms include ship unloading costs for the seller. Shipment is sought 40 days after the date of contract signing.The wheat can be sourced from any worldwide origins except Israel and is sought for shipment to two ports, Chattogram and Mongla.