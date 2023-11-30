Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 November, 2023, 1:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Netherlands to boost nutrition in Bangladesh thru PPP

Published : Thursday, 30 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh and Netherlands have initiated a public-private partnership "PoultryTechBangladesh" for  strengthening the overall nutrition sector through the poultry value chain in Bangladesh.

Ambassador of the Netherlands in Dhaka, Irma van Dueren has kicked of a demonstration on farming initiative featuring three innovative chicken breeds of SASSO farm in Bangladesh on Tuesday, according to a Embassy release.

"The Netherlands has a reputation of flourishing in the overall agricultural sector and we have been working with Bangladesh through different forms of partnerships over many decades now.

I am glad to learn about the technicalities of the Nourish-SASSO trial farm and how the PoultryTechBangladesh," Ambassador of the Netherlands said.

Under the five-year project titled 'PoultryTechBangladesh' SASSO farm launched its journey. It claimed that the three new breeds are SASSOLI red, SASSO blend fast, and SASSO blend faster.  

Nourish Poultry, a subsidiary of the Khaled Group of Companies, will run the farm. Nourish is a Bangladesh-based company active in poultry breeding and hatching, feed production, farming and (further) food processing, the release said.

PoultryTechBangladesh has been developed and is coordinated by Larive International and LightCastle Partners and includes ten companies and knowledge institutes including Aeres Training Centre International, Aftab Bahumukhi Farms, Hato, Hendrix Genetics, Kazi Farms, Marel Poultry, Mavitec, Nutreco, Royal Pas Reform and Van Aarsen, it added.

The Ambassador said consortium is working towards strengthening the overall nutrition sector through the poultry value chain in Bangladesh.

"Demand for coloured broilers is large in Bangladesh and the SASSO breeds are in great demand. These were innovated keeping in mind the country's demand for chicken, reads a press release.

These chicks are grown swiftly compared to other colored breeds like Sonali and become suitable for consumption within 49 days. They are given improved feeds, and less antibiotics is used.

These breeds are expected to be comparatively better in taste and nutrition than broiler breed. These were disclosed while inaugurating SASSO farm at Chunia village in Madhupur upazila of Tangail district, it reads.

The initiative is co-funded by the Government of the Netherlands. The public-private partnership, it said.

About Tk 35,000 crore has been invested in Bangladesh's poultry industry, According to information from Bangladesh Poultry Industries Central Council, 2021.

Presently, there are about one lakh poultry farms in the country where about 25 lakh people are directly involved.

Haruni Osman, Senior Policy Advisor, Food and Nutrition Security at Embassy of the Netherlands in Bangladesh; Sara van Hoeve, First Secretary at Netherlands Embassy in Bangladesh; Matthias Brienen, Director of Larive International; Zahedul Amin, Director of LightCastle Partners; Amber van Spronsen, Emerging Market Advisor of Larive International; Dipa Sultana, Senior Business Consultant and Project Manager of LightCastle Partners; Shahadat Hossain, Country Manager of Hendrix Genetics; Nurul Basar Sarkar, Project Coordinator of Nourish, and others were also present, the release said.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


BGMEA gives Tk 5 lakh to bereaved family of another worker
Biman launches world class cost effective flight solution
EU agreement on reducing industrial emissions
Dollar weakens further as rate cut bets build
OECD trims global growth forecast, warns of conflict risk
NCC Bank holds Annual Risk Conference
Islami Bank holds workshop on Cyber Security Protection
Rupali Bank inaugurates sub-branch in Agargaon


Latest News
US sanctions financial network tied to Iranian oil sales
Panama's Supreme Court declares 20-year contract for Canadian copper mine unconstitutional
Bashful golden mole detected in South Africa after 87 years
Bus set on fire in city’s Sayedabad
National Income Tax Day tomorrow
Trinamool BNP announces candidates in 230 seats
Gold price hits record Tk 1.98 lakh a bhori
World wants to see participatory elections in Bangladesh: EU
Man gets life-term in Sylhet drug case
DU students’ demo for punishment of accused teacher
Most Read News
Petrol bombs thrown at tiles-laden truck, helper suffers burn wounds
24hr blockade starts with bus torch, 428 RAB patrol teams deployed
3 Bangladeshi nationals killed in Malaysia building collapse
Medical admission test likely to be held on Feb 2
Shackles used to chain convicts of heinous crimes: HC
12 more Gaza hostages freed as mediators seek lasting truce
Bus set on fire in Dhaka’s Dholaipar
Cocktail exploded on Rajshahi court premise, one injured
Pickup van, truck torched in Sirajganj, N'ganj
Bangladesh fold for 310
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft