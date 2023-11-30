BB cuts number of CA firms to 31 to audit banks, NBFIs

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Tuesday allowed only 31 audit firms for auditing 61 banks and 35 non-bank financial institutions.As per the approval of Bangladesh Bank and Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, only 25 CA firms can now audit listed banks and Non-bank financial institution (NBFI).Earlier on September 20, the central bank had allowed 46 chartered accountant firms for auditing the financial entities.In December 2020, the central bank had published a list of 41 auditing firms by excluding 36 from its previous list of 75 auditors and including two new firms in its list.Later, the list was revised in August 2021 with 46 CA firms receiving approval. Usually, the central bank publishes a list of eligible auditors once every two years.As per rules, only the audit firms on the list would be allowed to carry out auditing of banks and NBFIs. Besides, the firms would be authorised to certify validity of the exporters' cash incentive application.The central bank can exclude any audit firm from the list and can bar it from auditing banks and NBFIs for two years if it finds evidences of malpractices or irregularities by the audit firm.The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), a regulatory authority overseeing the securities market, has also its own panel of auditors, which has listed 44 audit firms entrusted with auditing the financial records of listed companies.Only 32 audit firms on BB list can audit financial statements of the listed banks and NBFIs as the firms are also on BSEC panel. There are 35 listed banks and 23 NBFIs on the country's stock exchange.They are as follows: A Qasem & Co, ACNABIN, Ahsan Manzur & Co, Aziz Halim Khair Choudhury, Basu Banerjee Nath & Co, G Kibria & Co, Hoda Vasi Chowdhury & Co, Howladar Yunus & Co, Hussain Farhad & Co, Islam Aftab Kamrul & Co, Islam Jahid & Co, KM Alam & Co, Khan Wahab Shafique Rahman & Co, MJ Abedin & Co, MM Rahman & Co, MZ Islam & Co, MABS & J Partners, Mahfel Huq & Co, Malek Siddiqui Wali, Masih Muhith Haque & Co, Nurul Faruk Hasan & Co, Pinaki & Company, Rahman Rahman Huq (KPMG), Syful Shamsul Alam & Co and Zoha Zaman Kabir Rashid & Co are on both BB list and BSEC panel.The other firms on BB panel are Ahmed Zaker & Co, Arun & Company, Chowdhury Bhattacharjee & Co, Das Chowdhury Dutta & Co, Dewan Nazrul Islam & Co and Hoque Bhattacharjee Das & Co.Auditing bank and financial statements of financial institution is a highly specialised and demanding job that requires auditors to possess a deep understanding of financial instruments, regulatory requirements, risk assessment, internal controls and industry-specific knowledge, BB officials said.Banks and financial institutions often deal with complex financial instruments and auditors need expertise to understand and evaluate these instruments, including assessing their fair value, risk exposure and accounting treatment, they said.