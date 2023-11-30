Stocks rebound as investors ignore blockade

Stocks rebounded on Wednesday halting a three-day slump as investors ignoring the nationwide blockade called by anti-government parties, attended the trading pulling up indices on both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).After witnessing volatility, DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went up by 15.72 points or 0.25 per cent to 6,218.54. Two other indices also ended higher with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, rose 3.97 points to 2,103.36 and the DSE Shariah Index DSES advanced 4.68 points to 1,351.29.The daily trade turnover also increased to Tk 302.95 crore on the DSE from Tk 297.20 crore on Tuesday.Gainers took a strong lead over the losers, as out of 295 issues traded, 123 advanced, 19 declined and 153 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.At CSE its All Share Price Index (CASPI) gained 18.37 points to 18,424.11 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose 11.23 points to 11,016.95.Of the issues traded, 21 declined, 53 advanced and 74 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 33.56 lakh shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Taka 7.44 crore.