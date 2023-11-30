BGMEA, C&A Sourcing interact for business expansion

Shantanu Singh, Unit Leader and General Manager of C&A Sourcing International Ltd, and Nitin Kumar, Sourcing Operations Dhaka Hub Manager, paid a courtesy visit to Faruque Hassan, President of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) recently.The meeting delved into discussions surrounding potential business expansion and strategies to enhance the competitiveness of Bangladesh in the global market.Miran Ali, Vice President of BGMEA, and Shovon Islam, Chair of the Standing Committee on Press, Publication, and Publicity were also present at the meeting held at BGMEA Complex in the capital's Uttara, said a press release.They exchanged thoughts on various critical aspects of the garment industry in Bangladesh, with a particular focus on sustainability and the transition to a circular fashion system.Faruque emphasized on the importance of responsible business practices, urging C&A to demonstrate empathy and support in the implementation of a new minimum wage for garment workers to enhance their well-being.Furthermore, discussions revolved around capacity-building initiatives for suppliers in designing and manufacturing high-end fashion items, especially man-made apparels.