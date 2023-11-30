Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 November, 2023, 1:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BGMEA, C&A Sourcing interact for business expansion

Published : Thursday, 30 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Business Correspondent

Shantanu Singh, Unit Leader and General Manager of C&A Sourcing International Ltd, and Nitin Kumar, Sourcing Operations Dhaka Hub Manager, paid a courtesy visit to Faruque Hassan, President of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) recently.

The meeting delved into discussions surrounding potential business expansion and strategies to enhance the competitiveness of Bangladesh in the global market.

Miran Ali, Vice President of BGMEA, and Shovon Islam, Chair of the Standing Committee on Press, Publication, and Publicity were also present at the meeting held at BGMEA Complex in the capital's Uttara, said a press release.

They exchanged thoughts on various critical aspects of the garment industry in Bangladesh, with a particular focus on sustainability and the transition to a circular fashion system.

Faruque emphasized on the importance of responsible business practices, urging C&A to demonstrate empathy and support in the implementation of a new minimum wage for garment workers to enhance their well-being.

Furthermore, discussions revolved around capacity-building initiatives for suppliers in designing and manufacturing high-end fashion items, especially man-made apparels.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


BGMEA gives Tk 5 lakh to bereaved family of another worker
Biman launches world class cost effective flight solution
EU agreement on reducing industrial emissions
Dollar weakens further as rate cut bets build
OECD trims global growth forecast, warns of conflict risk
NCC Bank holds Annual Risk Conference
Islami Bank holds workshop on Cyber Security Protection
Rupali Bank inaugurates sub-branch in Agargaon


Latest News
US sanctions financial network tied to Iranian oil sales
Panama's Supreme Court declares 20-year contract for Canadian copper mine unconstitutional
Bashful golden mole detected in South Africa after 87 years
Bus set on fire in city’s Sayedabad
National Income Tax Day tomorrow
Trinamool BNP announces candidates in 230 seats
Gold price hits record Tk 1.98 lakh a bhori
World wants to see participatory elections in Bangladesh: EU
Man gets life-term in Sylhet drug case
DU students’ demo for punishment of accused teacher
Most Read News
Petrol bombs thrown at tiles-laden truck, helper suffers burn wounds
24hr blockade starts with bus torch, 428 RAB patrol teams deployed
3 Bangladeshi nationals killed in Malaysia building collapse
Medical admission test likely to be held on Feb 2
Shackles used to chain convicts of heinous crimes: HC
12 more Gaza hostages freed as mediators seek lasting truce
Bus set on fire in Dhaka’s Dholaipar
Cocktail exploded on Rajshahi court premise, one injured
Pickup van, truck torched in Sirajganj, N'ganj
Bangladesh fold for 310
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft