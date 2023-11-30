Bihar eyes more BD textile firms to set up units in State

Bihar is eyeing textile entrepreneurs from Bangladesh for significant investment in the State.Textile is one of four areas for 'Bihar Business Connect 2023'- A Global Investors' Summit to be held during December 13-14 in Patna."Situations are quite similar in Bangladesh and Bihar. Also, Bangladeshi companies are looking for place where production should not get disturbed on account of longer non-working hours say during month-long Ramadan," a senior State government official told businessline.Bangladesh is rapidly emerging as a big player in the textile sector at the global level. However, the textile industry there is facing challenges such as labour and infrastructure, and hence looking for nearby locations.The distance between Bihar and Bangladesh is less than 1000 km and weather conditions are identical.Apart from textiles, the investor meet will also highlight opportunities in leathers, IT/ITeS & ESDM, Food Processing and Hospitality & Tourism sectors.The state offers a land bank of 28 lakh square meters built-up area. "We also have plug and play facility at 13 locations in 9 districts," the official said.It also has a provision for Rs 25,000 grant per labour for skilling besides providing Rs 3,000-5,000 employers' contribution in EPFO for new textile and leather units. There is also provision for capital subsidy and weaver of power charges.Apart from Bangladesh, the State government is also expecting participation by investors from a dozen foreign countries such as Japan, Taiwan, UAE, and the US. Among the domestic investors, the hope is that all large companies will participate.The State government has already organised roadshows in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Tirupur, and Chandigarh in India, apart from the USA, UAE, Japan, and Bangladesh."The state government has transformed the industrial landscape of the state over the past few years and has emerged as one of the biggest consumer markets. The summit will see a transformed industrial landscape," the official added.The event will witness business networking, knowledgeful discussions, and sessions for exploring synergies and partnership opportunities. �Business Line