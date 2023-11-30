Video
S'pore Charge d'Affaires' meets with CCCI leaders

Published : Thursday, 30 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 29: Singapore Charge d'Affaires posted in Bangladesh Sheela Pillai along with an 11-member business delegation met the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) President Omar Hazzaz and CCCI directors and members at the chamber's office at the World Trade Center on Tuesday.

Chamber Director Mahfuzul Haque Shah along with representatives of the High Commission and Ministry of Trade and Industry of Singapore and representatives of Enterprise Singapore and PSA were present on the occasion.

Sheela Pillai said: 'Singapore has geographical similarities with Chattogram, which has seen many infrastructural developments which are very positive for economic prosperity.

She mentioned the interest of Singaporean companies in the master plan for the construction of the Bay Terminal as an extension of the Chattogram port.

Chamber President Omar Hazzaz said: "Chattogram is going to become an ideal destination for investment through significant infrastructure development under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister.

He called for investment in the blue economy, tourism, health, education and infrastructure sectors in  Chattogram by utilizing the facilities provided by the Bangladesh government for all these infrastructure and foreign investments."




