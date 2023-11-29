BNP calls blockade today, hartal tomorrow

A 24-hour road-rail-waterway blockade called by BNP-Jamaat and other like-minded political parties will start from this morning, and a day-long hartal will start on Thursday to protest the schedule for the next national election announced by the Election Commission (EC).Party Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi came up with the announcement at a virtual press briefing on Monday.Rizvi said the blockade will begin at 6:00am on Wednesday and end at 6:00am on Thursday while the hartal will be observed from 6:00am to 6:00pm on Thursday.Rizvi said the programmes are also meant for mounting pressure on the government to quit, hold the next election under a non-party neutral government and release party leaders and activists, including its secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.He said other opposition parties, who have long been carrying out the simultaneous movement with BNP, will also observe similar programmes.