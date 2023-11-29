Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 November, 2023, 5:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BNP calls blockade today, hartal tomorrow

Published : Wednesday, 29 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Staff Correspondent


A 24-hour road-rail-waterway blockade called by BNP-Jamaat and other like-minded political parties will start from this morning, and a day-long hartal will start on Thursday to protest the schedule for the next national election announced by the Election Commission (EC).

Party Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi came up with the announcement at a virtual press briefing on Monday.
Rizvi said the blockade will begin at 6:00am on Wednesday and end at 6:00am on Thursday while the hartal will be observed from 6:00am to 6:00pm on Thursday.

Rizvi said the programmes are also meant for mounting pressure on the government to quit, hold the next election under a non-party neutral government and release party leaders and activists, including its secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

He said other opposition parties, who have long been carrying out the simultaneous movement with BNP, will also observe similar programmes.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Climate change already reducing global GDP: Report
BNP calls blockade today, hartal tomorrow
Country's population stands at 16.98 crore
Khaleda's adviser Ekramuzzaman, Abu Zafar expelled
Jailed, arrested BNP leaders' families handover memo to CJ, demanding justice
TIB expresses concern at cabinet approval of Data Protection Bill
ADB to provide $200m for energy efficiency, transition in BD
Some AL candidates may have to give up seats for alliance partners: Quader


Latest News
BNP's 48-hour blockade, hartal starts Wednesday
JICA inaugurates one-stop service centre at BSEZ in Narayanganj
Karan Johar on 20 years of 'Kal Ho Na Ho': It has been an emotional journey for me
PM for addressing climate displacement to avert future human crisis
'End of AIDS by 2030' if frontline services get proper funding: UN
3 Bangladeshi universities to get $100 million from ADB to improve CSE, IT programs
All 41 trapped workers rescued from India's tunnel after 17 days
Bangladesh becomes vice-president of IMO Assembly
Man sets fire to house keeping wife, kids locked; 2 killed
Suranjit Sengupta's wife to become Independent candidate
Most Read News
Parambrata Chattopadhyay ties knot with Anupam Roy's ex-wife
Machine learning adventure with explainable artificial intelligence
BNP expels two leaders for announcing to join polls
Enu-Rupon jailed for 7yrs in money laundering case
Secondary school admission lottery results published
Evercare Hospital Ctg ends 10-day in-depth course on ACLS
Bombs blasted, car torched at BNP leader Mintu's Feni house
Everything will be finalized by Dec 17: Quader
Population now around 17cr
Qatar Airways bus set ablaze in Khulna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft