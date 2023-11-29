Video
Wednesday, 29 November, 2023
Home Front Page

Country's population stands at 16.98 crore

Barishal lowest

Published : Wednesday, 29 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh's total population reached 16,98,28,911, according to the national report of the country's maiden full-fledged digital population and housing census.

Of the total population, 8,41,34,003 are male while 8,56,86,784 are female. Besides, 8,124 third gender people in the country.

These were revealed at the launching of the 'National Report' of the Population and Housing Census 2022 held at the auditorium of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) in the capital's Agargaon area on Tuesday.

Planning Minister MA Mannan spoke at the function as the chief guest while Planning Commission member (senior secretary) Mrs Nasima Begum, Statistics and Informatics Division Secretary Dr Shahnaz Arefin, and General Economics Division (GED)  member of the Planning Commission Dr Md Kawser Ahmed spoke as special guests presided over by Director General of the BBS Mohammad Mizanur Rahman.

Project Director of the Population and Housing Census 2021 Md Dilder Hossain made a power-point presentation on the National Report of the Census while Statistics and Informatics Division Joint Secretary Dr Dipankar Roy moderated the open discussion session.

The National report said from the data that in 2022 census, the enumerated population recorded 16,51,58,616 and the adjusted population 16,98,28,911. The percentages of adjusted population living in the rural and the urban areas are 68.34% and 31.66% respectively. Out of the total enumerated population of 16,51,58,616, male is 8,17,69,266, fee 8,33,81,226 and hijra 8,124.

The Post Enumeration Check (PEC) survey was carried out by the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS). As per the PEC survey findings, the Net Coverage Error (NCE) of the Population and Housing Census 2022 was found at 2.75% which is the lowest ever in the census history of Bangladesh.

Speaking on the occasion as the chief guest, Planning Minister MA Mannan said that he was satisfied with the overall findings of the census adding that the capacity of the BBS has increased over the years on the whole.

Mannan also suggested for conducting the population census operations in every five years and if possible in real time instead of conducting it in every 10 years.

Planning Commission member Mrs Nasima Begum said that the BBS has been able to create the hunger of data among the common people, academicians and students.    �BSS




« PreviousNext »

