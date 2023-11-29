Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 November, 2023, 5:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Khaleda's adviser Ekramuzzaman, Abu Zafar expelled

Published : Wednesday, 29 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Staff Correspondent


BNP has expelled its chairperson's adviser Syed AK Ekramuzzaman and National Executive Committee Member Shah Md Abu Zafar on Tuesday.  

A press release signed by party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said that the action was taken against the duo for their involvement in "anti-party activities."
The press release said, "On the basis of clear allegations of involvement in activities that go against the party's discipline, BNP Chairperson's Advisory Council member Syed AK Ekramuzzaman and National Executive Committee member Shah Md Abu Zafar have been expelled from all posts at all levels of the party, including primary membership."

Syed AK Ekramuzzaman and Shah Md Abu Zafar are going to take part in Bangladesh's 12th Parliamentary elections.

Ekramuzzaman collected nomination paper on Monday to contest the national election from Brahmanbaria-1 (Nasirnagar) constituency.

Ekramuzzaman contested the national election as an independent candidate in the 2001 election, and in the 2008 and 2018 elections as a BNP candidate, but he was never elected.

Meanwhile, BNP's National Executive Committee member Abu Zafar joined the newly registered party BNM (Bangladesh Nationalist Movement) on November 21 to take part in the upcoming election.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Climate change already reducing global GDP: Report
BNP calls blockade today, hartal tomorrow
Country's population stands at 16.98 crore
Khaleda's adviser Ekramuzzaman, Abu Zafar expelled
Jailed, arrested BNP leaders' families handover memo to CJ, demanding justice
TIB expresses concern at cabinet approval of Data Protection Bill
ADB to provide $200m for energy efficiency, transition in BD
Some AL candidates may have to give up seats for alliance partners: Quader


Latest News
BNP's 48-hour blockade, hartal starts Wednesday
JICA inaugurates one-stop service centre at BSEZ in Narayanganj
Karan Johar on 20 years of 'Kal Ho Na Ho': It has been an emotional journey for me
PM for addressing climate displacement to avert future human crisis
'End of AIDS by 2030' if frontline services get proper funding: UN
3 Bangladeshi universities to get $100 million from ADB to improve CSE, IT programs
All 41 trapped workers rescued from India's tunnel after 17 days
Bangladesh becomes vice-president of IMO Assembly
Man sets fire to house keeping wife, kids locked; 2 killed
Suranjit Sengupta's wife to become Independent candidate
Most Read News
Parambrata Chattopadhyay ties knot with Anupam Roy's ex-wife
Machine learning adventure with explainable artificial intelligence
BNP expels two leaders for announcing to join polls
Enu-Rupon jailed for 7yrs in money laundering case
Secondary school admission lottery results published
Evercare Hospital Ctg ends 10-day in-depth course on ACLS
Bombs blasted, car torched at BNP leader Mintu's Feni house
Everything will be finalized by Dec 17: Quader
Population now around 17cr
Qatar Airways bus set ablaze in Khulna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft