Khaleda's adviser Ekramuzzaman, Abu Zafar expelled

BNP has expelled its chairperson's adviser Syed AK Ekramuzzaman and National Executive Committee Member Shah Md Abu Zafar on Tuesday.A press release signed by party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said that the action was taken against the duo for their involvement in "anti-party activities."The press release said, "On the basis of clear allegations of involvement in activities that go against the party's discipline, BNP Chairperson's Advisory Council member Syed AK Ekramuzzaman and National Executive Committee member Shah Md Abu Zafar have been expelled from all posts at all levels of the party, including primary membership."Syed AK Ekramuzzaman and Shah Md Abu Zafar are going to take part in Bangladesh's 12th Parliamentary elections.Ekramuzzaman collected nomination paper on Monday to contest the national election from Brahmanbaria-1 (Nasirnagar) constituency.Ekramuzzaman contested the national election as an independent candidate in the 2001 election, and in the 2008 and 2018 elections as a BNP candidate, but he was never elected.Meanwhile, BNP's National Executive Committee member Abu Zafar joined the newly registered party BNM (Bangladesh Nationalist Movement) on November 21 to take part in the upcoming election.