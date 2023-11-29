Jailed, arrested BNP leaders' families handover memo to CJ, demanding justice

Sentenced and arrested BNP leaders' family members formed human chain in front of National Press Club and handed a memorandum to Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan on Tuesday demanding their release.After the human chain Afroza Abbas, wife of jailed Mirza Abbas, a member of the BNP Standing Committee, handed the memorandum through lawyers.The demonstration started at 11:00am and continued for over two hours, our correspondent reports from the spot. The human chain was organised by Jatiyatabadi Mahila Dal, BNP's women's wing.Afroza Abbas, Mahila Dal president, chaired the event. BNP's standing committee member Selima Rahman attended as the chief guest.The BNP men's relatives held banners and photos of their imprisoned relatives and chanted slogans demanding their unconditional release.More than two dozen people, mostly women, took part in the demonstration, holding banners and photos of imprisoned leaders.Speakers expressed concern over the health and wellbeing of the BNP leaders and activists inside overcrowded prisons.RAB arrested Sajedul Haque Khan Rony, General Secretary of Dhaka North City BNP, Ward No. 31, from his residence on November 14.Rony's wife Sonia Khan said, "My husband's crime is that he is a BNP leader. That is why he was taken away from our two children. I want immediate release of my husband."Rahima Shahjahan Maya, the wife of former MP and BNP Vice Chairman Mohammad Shahjahan, said "My husband was sentenced to two years' jail without any crime. Many such opposition leaders and activists are being sentenced and imprisoned. Bangladesh has been turned into a prison. We want an end of it."BNP Standing Committee member Selima Rahman said the mothers, fathers, wives, daughters, sons and other relatives of the jailed leaders are crying, but it will not shake the heart of this government." They are putting opposition party leaders and workers in jails just to illegally cling to power."Leaders of other political parties also spoke, urging the government to release the leaders and workers from jail immediately.Afroza Abbas, came in a wheelchair, slammed the government for continuing arrest of BNP leaders and workers."We are living in a suffocating situation. What kind of country is this? A jailed leader's wife came here with her two children. The children's father was taken to the jail by police. We are not getting even the minimum protection of the law," she said.The two-page memorandum said that amid an unbearable situation in the current political reality of Bangladesh, the family members of the jailed opposition political leaders and activists were compelled to send the memorandum to the Chief Justice, as the last resort of seeking justice.They appealed to the Chief Justice saying, "We believe, as the guardian of the judiciary, you will ensure justice."They also appealed to the Chief Justice to play a proactive role in preventing the crackdown and repression on the opposition leaders and activists, by implicating them in fabricated cases."We appeal to you to take necessary steps and give necessary instructions to the courts for the immediate release of the BNP and other opposition political prisoners," the relatives said in the memorandum.