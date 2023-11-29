Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 November, 2023, 5:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

TIB expresses concern at cabinet approval of Data Protection Bill

Published : Wednesday, 29 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent

 

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) expressed profound dismay on Tuesday over the cabinet approving Data Protection Bill 2023  keeping 12th general election in view.  

In a press release Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director of TIB said, "We made a number of recommendations to the relevant ministry, refining and clarifying the definition of personal data, ensuring judicial oversight for data protection, and establishing an independent supervisory body free from governmental influence."

"The responsible ministers assured us that the draft would reflect these inputs. However, we are denied the opportunity to ascertain the actual state in which the bill has been approved, or whether it adequately safeguards public interest or not," he added.  

He said, "We anticipate that the present election-time government, despite the 'approval in principle' of the draft law, will suspend further actions and that the post-election government will engage extensively with the relevant stakeholders to legislate an acceptable law"

Iftekharuzzaman said, "It has been disclosed in the Cabinet Division's press briefing that the supervisory authority overseeing personal data protection will be under the government's control."

TIB underscored the paramount importance of this legislation and its far-reaching implications.
 
It called for soliciting inputs from the stakeholders during the law formulation.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Climate change already reducing global GDP: Report
BNP calls blockade today, hartal tomorrow
Country's population stands at 16.98 crore
Khaleda's adviser Ekramuzzaman, Abu Zafar expelled
Jailed, arrested BNP leaders' families handover memo to CJ, demanding justice
TIB expresses concern at cabinet approval of Data Protection Bill
ADB to provide $200m for energy efficiency, transition in BD
Some AL candidates may have to give up seats for alliance partners: Quader


Latest News
BNP's 48-hour blockade, hartal starts Wednesday
JICA inaugurates one-stop service centre at BSEZ in Narayanganj
Karan Johar on 20 years of 'Kal Ho Na Ho': It has been an emotional journey for me
PM for addressing climate displacement to avert future human crisis
'End of AIDS by 2030' if frontline services get proper funding: UN
3 Bangladeshi universities to get $100 million from ADB to improve CSE, IT programs
All 41 trapped workers rescued from India's tunnel after 17 days
Bangladesh becomes vice-president of IMO Assembly
Man sets fire to house keeping wife, kids locked; 2 killed
Suranjit Sengupta's wife to become Independent candidate
Most Read News
Parambrata Chattopadhyay ties knot with Anupam Roy's ex-wife
Machine learning adventure with explainable artificial intelligence
BNP expels two leaders for announcing to join polls
Enu-Rupon jailed for 7yrs in money laundering case
Secondary school admission lottery results published
Evercare Hospital Ctg ends 10-day in-depth course on ACLS
Bombs blasted, car torched at BNP leader Mintu's Feni house
Everything will be finalized by Dec 17: Quader
Population now around 17cr
Qatar Airways bus set ablaze in Khulna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft