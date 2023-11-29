TIB expresses concern at cabinet approval of Data Protection Bill

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) expressed profound dismay on Tuesday over the cabinet approving Data Protection Bill 2023 keeping 12th general election in view.In a press release Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director of TIB said, "We made a number of recommendations to the relevant ministry, refining and clarifying the definition of personal data, ensuring judicial oversight for data protection, and establishing an independent supervisory body free from governmental influence.""The responsible ministers assured us that the draft would reflect these inputs. However, we are denied the opportunity to ascertain the actual state in which the bill has been approved, or whether it adequately safeguards public interest or not," he added.He said, "We anticipate that the present election-time government, despite the 'approval in principle' of the draft law, will suspend further actions and that the post-election government will engage extensively with the relevant stakeholders to legislate an acceptable law"Iftekharuzzaman said, "It has been disclosed in the Cabinet Division's press briefing that the supervisory authority overseeing personal data protection will be under the government's control."TIB underscored the paramount importance of this legislation and its far-reaching implications.It called for soliciting inputs from the stakeholders during the law formulation.