Some AL candidates may have to give up seats for alliance partners: Quader

Published : Wednesday, 29 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Staff Correspondent

Giving hints of changing some candidates by December 17, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday assured some seats would be given to the alliance partners, if the parties come to a consensus. In that case, some of the candidates could be changed.

"The ruling Awami League has fielded candidates in all 300 constituencies across the country to contest the election alone. But, some seats would be given to the partners, if the parties come to a consensus," he said while replying to a question from journalists at AL President's office at Dhanmondi in Dhaka on Tuesday.

On seat sharing among the allies, Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said, "December 17 is the last date for nomination withdrawal. We will observe, make adjustments in the meantime. Everything will be finalized by December 17."

Reiterating the AL's intention to a credible election, Quader said holding a free, fair and credible election is the goal of AL. By arranging a peaceful election, they will prove that they keep commitments."

"To ensure it, the AL candidates and ruling party leaders have been instructed to follow the election code of conduct duly.

 The party chief, AL President Sheikh Hasina, has given the directives. Everyone must obey the instructions," the AL leader warned.

The Minister said, "Many people are making various types of comments ahead of the upcoming national election and many are speculating a lot. All these will be resolved through a fair election. After that, a lot of criticism will end," he added.

In response to another query whether contesting the polls by Awami League leaders as independent candidates will cause any chaos, the Awami League General Secretary said, "We are observing who wants it. We have a strategic decision. We have time till December 17. We can make changes or corrections within the time."

Replying to a query about BNP's participation in the election, Quader said, "We have no objection if they participate. We will welcome them. Some of them might take part in the election. Some have already collected nomination papers."




